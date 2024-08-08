Banxico Faces Tough Rate Decision, Peru Seen Holding

(Bloomberg) -- The central banks of Mexico and Peru hold interest rate meetings Thursday, with analysts divided over how Banxico will respond to still rising inflation and slowing growth while its Peruvian counterpart is expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged.

The more closely watched decision will be Mexico’s, where recent economic data and a split decision at the central bank’s last meeting convinced some analysts — but not all — that the majority of the board could decide to take a less restrictive stance.

Among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 15 expect Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, to lower the rate to 10.75%, while 14 predict a hold. Economists remained divided about how far the bank will ease policy in 2024, with those in a recent Citi survey estimating a year-end rate of 10.5% while analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see a range of 10% to 10.75%.

For Peru, 10 of 14 analysts expect that the bank will keep the current rate of 5.75%, while four forecast a quarter-point cut. Bloomberg Economics forecasts that both banks will hold rates Thursday.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“We expect central banks in Mexico and Peru to hold rates on Thursday and keep the door open for cuts depending on new information. Monetary conditions are tight in both countries and they would both benefit from lower interest rates, but persistent inflation and external volatility are constraints. Holding rates is more costly for Mexico as its economy is slowing, and less for Peru as its economy is recovering.”

-Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

Mexico Outlook Uncertain

Current Rate: 11%

Time of decision: 3 p.m. ET

Mexico’s Banco de Mexico in a split vote decided to keep the key rate at 11% at its last meeting, but one board member suggested there was room to lower borrowing costs.

Banxico has held the key rate unchanged even as core inflation, closely watched by Mexico’s central bankers, has shown improvement in recent months. The bank in March finally joined Latin American counterparts in beginning to ease monetary policy, but paused as annual readings sped up.

The bank said in the statement accompanying its June decision that the inflationary environment “may allow for discussing reference rate adjustments.” It also said it would take into account the effect of weaker economic activity. A government report last week showed that the economy posted a 0.2% rise in output in the three months through June.

Jobs data from the US also caused some speculation that Mexico’s largest trading partner could see its own economy stumble. A potential recession in the US would put exports to consumers abroad and remittances from Mexican workers at risk.

Peru to Extend Hold

Current rate: 5.75%

Time of decision: Thursday, 7 p.m. ET

Peruvian inflation has cooled down to the central bank’s coveted target range, but persistent core inflation is dissuading policymakers from continuing to cut its benchmark rate.

Annual core inflation — which excludes energy and food costs — came in at 3.02% in July, slowing down slightly from the previous month. But it is still significantly higher than headline inflation, which came in at 2.13%. Central bank President Julio Velarde has said headline inflation should remain relatively flat going forward and close the year at 2.2%.

Scotiabank economist Ricardo Avila said in a note to clients that core inflation has yet to “convincingly” slow down over the past six months to the central bank’s target band of 1% to 3%. Avila said this persistence in core inflation was mostly due to the services sector.

Peru’s economy, however, has been growing significantly faster than expected, registering over 5% growth in April and May compared to the same months a year earlier, the most recently available data releases. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said last month that she is optimistic the growth will continue and that the economy will grow over the initial forecast of 3.1% for 2024.

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.