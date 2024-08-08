Bond Trader Seeks Huge Options Payout on German Recession Wager

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are placing large bets on German bonds, with at least one seeking a huge payout in the event yields fall at a pace typically seen when the economy is in a recession.

An investor has purchased 50,000 options contracts tied to 10-year bond futures since Wednesday, according to two London-based traders, targeting a €75 million ($82 million) profit from an outlay of just under €14 million. Hitting the jackpot will require the benchmark yield to fall to 2% or lower within six weeks from the current level around 2.25%. The period covers next month’s European Central Bank and Federal Reserve monetary-policy decisions.

Bund yields on Monday slumped the most since mid-June, to 2.08%, and stock markets briefly entered a tailspin after weak US employment numbers raised fears cooling growth in the economic powerhouse may spread globally.

Money markets also bolstered bets on the scope for the ECB to reduce interest rates, at one point pricing almost one percentage point of easing by year-end according to swaps tied to monetary-policy meeting dates. While traders have since pared bets and now expect slightly fewer than three quarter-point cuts, it’s still significantly more than the half-point anticipated at the end of last month.

Economists polled by Bloomberg before the run of weaker economic figures forecast the chance of a recession in Germany and the US at about 30%, the lowest since 2022.

The bet on bund yields dropping to 2% uses a strategy known as a condor, which involves the purchase and sale of call options on bond futures.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.