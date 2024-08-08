Bondholders Balk at Ethiopia’s Surprise Call for Debt Haircut

(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia caught its bondholders off-guard with a proposal to introduce a 20% haircut in the nation’s debt restructuring process, setting the scene for tense negotiations.

The government’s suggestion to reduce the value of $1 billion eurobonds due in December contrasts with proposals creditors exchanged with Ethiopia last year, which would have seen them receive the principal in full, but over a longer period and at lower interest rates, according to Kevin Daly, emerging markets investment director at Abrdn Investment Management Ltd.

“I don’t think the bondholders committee will accept that,” Daly said. “The terms they offered last year were very different.”

Ethiopia agreed on an economic reform plan with the International Monetary Fund last month after removing foreign exchange controls, unlocking more than $20 billion in financing and paving the way for complex debt restructuring negotiations to proceed. It now has to hammer out deals with varying categories of lenders including Chinese state banks, commercial bondholders and the creditor group of wealthy nations known as the Paris Club.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is using the Common Framework created by the Group of 20 for those talks. The guidelines help poor nations bring diverse sets of creditors together to restructure debts that become onerous in the wake of the pandemic. Zambia and Ghana, which have also used the template, faced hurdles and long delays in their debt talks that are yet to conclude.

The Common Framework requires private creditors to provide as much debt relief as bilateral creditors. In Ethiopia’s case, China accounts for $7.4 billion of the $12.4 billion official bilateral debt, and chairs the official creditor committee with France.

The committee now has a working paper on how to treat that debt in line with the IMF’s parameters, Eyob Tekalign Tolina, state minister in the finance ministry, said this week. The government’s advisers forwarded a “firm proposal” with those principles to their counterparts guiding bondholders. Talks could start later in August, according to him.

Making a public announcement about a haircut is a bad start to the negotiations, according to Daly. One way to get bondholders to accept such losses would be to include a caveat that compels the government to pay more should Ethiopia’s exports outperform the IMF’s forecasts, he said. The nation’s liberalized currency regime should boost exports, according to Daly.

Eyob didn’t respond to requests for comment on the matter. Similarly, Ethiopia’s legal advisers White & Case didn’t pick calls or reply emails seeking comment.

While a 20% loss wouldn’t be oversized for a typical African sovereign debt restructuring, the pronouncement surprised bondholders. They’ll likely resist it and talks will be tough, according to Lutz Roehmeyer, chief investment officer at Capitulum Asset Management GmbH.

“There is very little sympathy on the side of bondholders for any haircut,” he said. “Nobody sees a reason right now for a default at all.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.