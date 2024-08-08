Brazil Real Adds to Gains as Central Banker Sounds Hawkish Note

A person holds new 200 reais banknotes outside the Central Bank of Brazil in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Brazil released its largest banknote in an effort to meet cash demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Andre Borges/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s real strengthened while swap rates jumped as a member of the central bank’s board reaffirmed policymakers’ readiness to raise interest rates if needed, insisting that the monetary authority will do “whatever it takes” to bring inflation to target.

Monetary Policy Director Gabriel Galipolo, widely seen as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s choice to helm the central bank next year, said in a Thursday event that the inflation target’s tolerance range — plus or minus 1.5 percentage points — isn’t meant to reduce the central bank’s effort to reach the 3% goal and that the current scenario is of greater vigilance.

The real added to gains near the end of the session, which saw a broad rally in risk-assets globally. It last traded at 5.547 per dollar. Swap contracts due in 2027 also spiked amid Galipolo’s comments.

Investors have closely watched Galipolo since he joined the board last year, and scrutiny has only intensified as Lula moves closer to making his pick to succeed current bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, whose term ends this year. Lula has repeatedly criticized the monetary authority over its decision to maintain high interest rates, fueling market worries that the bank will take a more lenient approach to inflation once he has appointed a majority of its board members.

Galipolo sought to ease those concerns, pointing to central bankers’ indication in the minutes of their most recent decision that they will not hesitate to raise rates as Brazil’s inflation outlook worsens. That marked a significant change in guidance since they paused a nearly yearlong monetary easing cycle in June.

“I see a fear or doubt that the new directors — that is, those appointed by President Lula — would not be able to vote to raise the interest rate,” Galipolo said. “It is up to us, the new directors, to gain credibility in society. It is very clear, when we put the word ‘unanimous’ in the minutes, that all directors are willing to do whatever is necessary to pursue the goal.”

Board members also said their models point to above-target inflation, including in a scenario in which the benchmark Selic is held steady at its current 10.5%. Galipolo reaffirmed that the board’s communication makes it clear the outlook includes “asymmetrical risks” and is one of “discomfort” for the monetary authority.

Policymakers changed their balance of risks, highlighting that there are upside threats to price pressures, including resilient services costs, above-target inflation estimates and a weaker real. But Galipolo said those changes are not meant to be taken as rate guidance.

Traders are pricing in rate hikes this year, amid a weaker real that is likely to lift the bank’s own inflation estimates, potentially forcing it to act. Galipolo said there’s no mechanical relationship between the currency and rates.

His comments were consistent with the central bank’s “upping the hawkish tone one notch without fully committing to anything,” said Alejandro Cuadrado, the head of foreign exchange strategy at BBVA. They “would seem to also open the door to hikes but it’s a bit unclear since everything is on the table.”

