CenterPoint Energy Gauging Bond Interest After Hurricane Impacts

Debris and damaged power lines on the side of a road after Hurricane Beryl near Matagorda, Texas, on July 8.

(Bloomberg) -- CenterPoint Energy Inc. is testing investor appetite for a potential subordinated-bond offering, following the company’s announcement Wednesday that it planned to sell $250 million of stock.

The electricity provider began calls with fixed-income investors on Thursday that will continue Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the details are private. A business update will be provided, and the sale of 30.5-year junior subordinated notes callable in 5.25 and/or 10.25 years could follow, the person added.

CenterPoint, which came under fire last month for storm preparation and the time it took to restore power to the Houston area following Hurricane Beryl, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Executives told investors last week that the company intends to sell bonds to deal with as much as $1.8 billion in storm costs that would be paid back over 15 years. CenterPoint wants customers to cover nearly $2 billion in costs stemming from Beryl and a May windstorm.

Moody’s Ratings lowered its outlook on CenterPoint to negative from stable on Monday, citing the company’s performance during Beryl and the subsequent service-restoration process. The firm’s metrics “were already weakly positioned for its Baa2 rating, limiting its ability to absorb these adverse developments from a financial standpoint,” said Moody’s senior credit officer Gavin MacFarlane.

Proceeds from CenterPoint’s stock sale will go toward general corporate purposes including repayment of some commercial paper.

The company most recently sold bonds in June, when a unit priced $400 million of 10-year notes a month after CenterPoint issued $700 million of five-year bonds.

