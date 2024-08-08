ChargePoint Deploys New Plugs To Fit Teslas and Non-Teslas Alike

(Bloomberg) -- ChargePoint Holdings Inc., operator of the largest electric vehicle charging network in the US, is deploying a new plug that the company says most any battery-powered car can use, as automakers rapidly adopt the connector standards developed by Tesla Inc.

The Omni Port combines the most commonly used connector types into a single plug and will be available on both ChargePoint’s AC and DC chargers, the company said in a statement Thursday.

The move addresses a long-standing annoyance for EV drivers — the lack of a single, standardized plug. Two now dominate US EV charging: Combined Charging Standard, or CCS, and Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, or NACS. Starting last year, many automakers — including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Rivian Automotive Inc. — have been switching from CCS to NACS so their customers can access Tesla’s charging network, widely seen as the most reliable. But many EVs now on the road still use CCS.

“With Omni port, ChargePoint solved the challenges associated with a multiple connector environment, ensuring Tesla and non-Tesla drivers can continue to expect a world-class driver experience,” Chief Executive Officer Rick Wilmer said in the statement.

