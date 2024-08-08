Copper Near Five-Month Low as Global Demand Fears Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Copper steadied near the lowest level in almost five months, as signs of a worsening global economy dimmed the outlook for demand.

Industrial commodities have been on a downhill trend for months. An index tracking six major metals on the London Metal Exchange has fallen 19% since peaking in May, almost erasing 2024’s gains.

This week’s retreat from risk assets, which wiped billions off global markets, has exacerbated the decline for metals like copper. Heightened fears about a potential US recession have added to concerns over tepid activity in China’s manufacturing sector.

“It’s all about risk aversion,” Jia Zheng, head of trading at Shanghai Soochow Jiuying Investment Management Co., said about the metals selloff, citing worries about a hard-landing for the US economy as one major concern for investors.

In a sign of weak demand in Asia, London Metal Exchange copper stockpiles on Wednesday surged by an additional 42,175 tons, the most in four years in tonnage terms, reaching the highest since 2019. The material has been flooding into sheds in South Korea and Taiwan.

Copper swung between small gains and losses on Thursday and was little changed at $8,778 a ton on the LME as of 3 p.m. local time. Prices closed on Wednesday at the lowest since March 12. Elsewhere, aluminum was down 1%, while nickel declined 0.9%.

