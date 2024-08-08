Egypt Inflation Keeps Slowing Even as Devaluation Feeds Through

(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian inflation slowed for a fifth month to its lowest level since late 2022, keeping up an easing streak that’s seen as likely to continue despite a new wave of subsidy cuts.

Annual consumer prices in urban parts of the North African country grew 25.7% in July compared with 27.5% the month before, state statistics agency CAPMAS said Thursday. The index increased 0.4% month-on-month.

Food and beverage prices, the largest single component of the inflation basket, rose an annual 29.7%, versus 31.9% in June. They climbed 0.3 on a monthly basis.

Inflation in the Middle East’s most populous country has been defying many economists’ predictions by maintaining a slowdown even after a dramatic currency devaluation in early March. Authorities let Egypt’s pound plunge nearly 40% against the US dollar in a a bid to stem a two-year crisis, helping secure a global bailout totaling some $57 billion.

The ongoing easing of inflation from a record 38% last September showed how the currency’s much lower value on the now-quelled black market for greenbacks had already been influencing retailers’ pricing before the devaluation.

A cornerstone of Egypt’s bailout is an expanded $8 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund, which has urged authorities to trim the budget deficit while providing targeted social spending.

In recent weeks, the government has followed up June’s 300% hike in the price of subsidized bread with rises of as much as 15% for a range of fuel products. Fares for Cairo’s metro and some train services were also increased last week, while a rise in power tariffs is widely expected.

All the same, Cairo-based bank EFG Hermes has predicted the effect of subsidy cuts on inflation will be relatively small, with the deceleration mostly continuing for the rest of 2024. The IMF sees the index slowing to 15.3% by the end of June.

Another month of cooling slightly increases the chances of the central bank making its first interest-rate cut since 2020 as early as its next meeting on Sept. 5. Many economists expect a monetary easing cycle to begin in the fourth quarter.

--With assistance from Abdel Latif Wahba.

