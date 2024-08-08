Hungarian Inflation Quickens, Narrowing Rate-Cut Room

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s inflation rate edged higher, breaching the top end of the central bank’s tolerance band and narrowing the room for the continuation of its more than yearlong monetary-easing cycle.

Consumer prices rose an annual 4.1% in July compared with 3.7% in June, the Budapest-based statistics office said on Thursday. The median forecast of 20 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was 4%. Month-on-month, prices rose 0.7%.

The National Bank of Hungary cut the benchmark rate last month by a quarter-point to 6.75%, which is currently the highest in the European Union following Romania’s reduction on Wednesday. For Hungary, it was the 15th consecutive easing step but there’s now heightened speculation about when policymakers will finally pause.

The forint gained 0.2% against the euro after the inflation data. The currency has dropped almost 2% against the European common currency since prior to the latest rate cut on July 23. Government bonds slumped, with 10-year yields rising 7 basis points to 6.36% as traders began to pare bets for monetary easing.

Along with heightened risk aversion and a weaker currency, the inflation data is likely to “keep the central bank from continuing its interest rate cuts in August,” ING Bank Hungary economist Peter Virovacz said in a note.

Rate-setters may have space for one or two more quarter-point cuts this year, even with inflation seen hovering around 4% in the rest of the year, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said after last month’s decision. The monetary authority targets 3% inflation in the medium term, with a percentage point tolerance band around it.

Food costs surged in July after the government ended mandatory discounts for supermarkets on basic staples. The cost of flour soared 38% in a month and the price for sugar increased 14% from June.

