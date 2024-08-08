India Central Bank Policy Meeting Puts Rate-Sensitive Stocks In Spotlight

(Bloomberg) -- Before the trading day starts we bring you a digest of the key news and events that are likely to move markets. Today we look at:

Good morning, this is Ashutosh Joshi, an equities reporter in Mumbai. Asia markets are back in the red as investors ponder central banks’ signals on future interest rate moves. In India, all eyes are on the RBI’s meeting today, with market watchers eagerly awaiting signs of a potential policy easing after 18 months of steady rates.

What the RBI meeting means for rate-sensitive stocks

One of the most anticipated policy reviews of the RBI will put rate-sensitive stocks like developer DLF, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance in spotlight Thursday. A potential shift in policy stance, or even a rate cut, could be seen as a boost for these sectors. However, if the central bank fuels expectations of lower rates in the future, banks might gain from their bond investments in the short term but could face increased margin pressures in the long run.

Large stocks are back in demand

While a surge of domestic money has kept the market relatively insulated from the global turmoil, fears of a deeper US economic slowdown are prompting some brokerages, including Jefferies, to favor larger companies. Foreign investors have remained cautious in India, and the recent tax hikes on equities, along with efforts to limit retail activity in stock derivatives, may dampen retail sentiment. Jefferies is particularly bullish on staples like Hindustan Unilever, tobacco major ITC, large private banks, and two-wheeler producers Eicher and TVS.

Top court’s ruling may hit mining firms

The Supreme Court’s ruling allowing state governments to tax mineral resources spells trouble for the metal sector. S&P Global warns this could increased production costs, reduce mining profits, and impact future investments. The steel sector may be hit especially hard as domestic prices are very close to the cost of Chinese imports. Tata Steel and JSW’s June-quarter earnings trailed the street expectations, while state-owned giant Steel Authority reports later today.

Analysts actions:

ENIL Raised to Buy at Elara Secs India; PT 310 rupees

FIEM Ind Rated New Buy at Sunidhi Securities & Finance Ltd

LIC Housing Cut to Hold at Way2Wealth Brokers; PT 930 rupees

PB Fintech Cut to Hold at Batlivala & Karani; PT 1,450 rupees

Saregama India Cut to Hold at Batlivala & Karani; PT 497 rupees

UNO Minda Ltd Cut to Reduce at Asian Markets; PT 875 rupees

V-Mart Retail Cut to Reduce at Dolat Capital; PT 3,050 rupees

If, as many expect, the RBI keeps its policy rate unchanged at Thursday’s meeting, it will mark the second-longest pause in the last 25 years. Governor Shaktikanta Das has been saying that economic growth is still robust and the 4% inflation target hasn’t been met yet. This has kept India’s yield curve pretty flat because market participants aren’t willing to bet on rate cuts happening anytime soon. But if there’s a surprise shift in stance or any hint in the central bank’s forecasts or commentary that they’re becoming more dovish view, you can expect short-end bonds to rally the most.

