Lemssouguer’s Hedge Fund Gains 7% as Assets Hit $5.2 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Hamza Lemssouguer’s hedge fund shrugged off a mediocre first half of the year with gains of about 7% in July and the former Credit Suisse trader told investors he is positioned to exploit funding gaps ahead of a looming debt wall for many European corporates.

The returns helped his flagship Arini Credit International Fund rebound from a small loss during the first six months to gain 6.6% through July, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg. Arini’s Structured Credit Equity fund was down 3.2% during the period, the letter showed.

In his business update to investors sent this week, Lemssouguer said the Arini credit strategy rotated a third of its portfolio into dislocated credit and profited when some of those bets paid off. Traditional sources of financing for corporates are retreating at a time when large amounts of debt raised during periods of low interest rates are coming due.

“This shift is creating a funding gap that we believe will see many European borrowers lack access to financing, despite having high-quality assets and strong financial profiles,” Lemssouguer, 33, said in the letter.

Lemssouguer, one of the most-closely watched credit traders in Europe, is known for running large, high-conviction bets that often lead to big gains or losses for his hedge fund. Launched in 2022 with money from investors including Squarepoint Capital, Arini has amassed $5.2 billion in assets to become one of the fastest-growing hedge funds in the region.

The firm has raised $831 million this year and plans to gather another $500 million in its credit fund on top of the existing commitments before closing to new cash, according to the letter.

Arini has a venture with Squarepoint, a London-based finance firm that provides operational support and working capital for the business. Lemssouguer is preparing to spin out his firm by the end of the year and had been bolstering his team for the transition.

While most of the assets are managed by the Master fund, Lemssouguer also manages several hundreds of millions of dollars in a portfolio of structured credit co-investments for some of his clients as well as a portfolio of collateralized debt obligations.

Gavin Yates, who joined the firm before its launch and is a senior analyst at the firm, relocated to New York in May. He will serve as the head of Arini’s New York office in addition to his investment role.

Lokesh Khiani has joined as a structured credit portfolio manager, while Greg Dearlove has been hired as global head of operations. Both were at Credit Suisse before. Mathew Cestar, previously at Intermediate Capital Group Plc, joined as president in May, while the firm has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive Nabil Aquedim as its head of real estate and asset backed credit.

