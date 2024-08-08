Mortgage Lock-Ins Cost US Economy $20 Billion in One Year

(Bloomberg) -- As millions of homeowners choose to stay put in their current homes rather than take out new, more expensive mortgages, the costs to the US economy are piling up.

The economic disturbance known as mortgage-rate “lock-in” cost the US economy $20 billion over a one-year period starting in 2022, according to a working paper published this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research. That tallies to some $296 of economic cost per household. The authors refer to those costs as “deadweight loss.”

The study compared homeowners with mortgages to those without them, finding that between the third quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023 there would have been 800,000 more people moving to new homes but for the effects of lock-in or “rate lock.”

Soaring mortgage rates a little over two years ago created strong disincentives for workers to move, since doing so would mean taking out new, larger mortgages. Higher home prices compounded the problem.

That translated into an overall decrease in household mobility, which has economic consequences because it adds friction to the free flow of workers to job opportunities, write the authors, economists at the University of California Irvine and Berkeley.

Not only do workers forgo higher pay and career ambitions, but employers that need to fill jobs might have to choose less productive workers because ideal candidates are tethered to their existing homes for affordability reasons.

It’s not the first paper to examine the effects of mortgage-rate lock-in on household mobility. A working paper in 2023 estimated that a one-percentage-point drop in the difference between mortgage rates at the time and rates that homeowners were locked into reduced moving rates by 9%.

