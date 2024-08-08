Mortgage Rates in US Plunge to the Lowest Level Since May 2023

(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US tumbled to the lowest level in more than a year, giving would-be homebuyers a break.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.47%, the lowest since May 2023 and down from 6.73% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.

After topping 7% earlier this year, rates have declined fairly steadily, giving the housing market a boost. Applications for loans to buy homes increased last week for the first time in a month, and a measure of refinancing demand jumped to a two-year high, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association show.

Rates this week followed along with 10-year Treasury yields, which slid after July’s sluggish jobs report triggered fears of a recession. Federal Reserve policymakers are widely expected to cut the benchmark lending rate at its September meeting, a move that may drive home-loan costs even lower and further ease pressure on buyers who’ve been holding back on purchases.

Mortgage rates plunged “following the likely overreaction to a less-than-favorable employment report and financial market turbulence for an economy that remains on solid footing,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in the statement. The decline “does increase prospective homebuyers’ purchasing power and should begin to pique their interest in making a move.”

House hunters lured back to the market still must contend with a shortage of listings. While the total number of homes for sale in July was up nearly 37% from a year earlier, inventory is still below pre-pandemic norms, according to a report from Realtor.com. Rates dropping further could motivate wary sellers to let go of their pandemic-era cheap mortgages, potentially bringing more houses to the market.

“Mortgage rate relief is arriving quicker than many expected,” said Ralph McLaughlin, Realtor.com’s senior economist. “The recent downward trend is encouraging news for potential homebuyers who have been waiting until next year to participate in the market.”

