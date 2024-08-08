Pimco’s ‘Super-Strong’ July Saw €11 Billion Inflows, Baete Says

(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. attracted more money from outside clients in the first few weeks of the third quarter, as investors return to bonds with interest rates widely expected to fall this year.

“In July, we had another super-strong month with €11 billion ($12 billion) in inflows,” Oliver Baete, chief executive officer of Pimco parent Allianz SE, said in a phone interview on Thursday, referring to the asset manager.

Pimco’s third-party clients added money in each of the first two quarters of this year, bringing total inflows in the period to about €46 billion. Last year’s rebound from brutal outflows in 2022 was shortly interrupted in the final three months, when clients pulled about €3 billion.

Baete is relying on asset management, which also includes Allianz Global Investors, to diversify the company beyond the insurance business. Second-quarter operating profit in asset management rose 5.6% from a year earlier.

“There is margin pressure,” Baete said. “That is balanced by increasing scale and bringing the cost down.”

