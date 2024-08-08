Pitney Bowes to Liquidate Ecommerce Unit in Bankruptcy

A parcel is illuminated by a red sensor light beam as it passes through a scanning machine at a mechanized postal delivery base operated by DHL, a unit of Deutsche Post AG, in Darmstadt, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. Deutsche Post is "not exploring the sale of our Global Forwarding and Freight division," Chief Executive Officer Frank Appel said in statement e-mailed to Bloomberg News. Photographer: Martin Leissl

(Bloomberg) -- Shipping firm Pitney Bowes Inc. agreed to liquidate much of its ecommerce business in bankruptcy as part of a deal with Hilco Global.

Under the agreement, affiliates of Hilco agreed to buy a controlling stake in the ecommerce business and then sell it off piecemeal, according to a statement from Pitney Bowes. The ecommerce entities filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, listing debts and assets of as much as $500 million each.

Chapter 11 is typically used by companies to reorganize and keep operating, but can also allow an orderly wind down.

The company’s global ecommerce business lost $136 million last year, Pitney said. The deal allows Pitney to streamline its operations, Interim Chief Executive Lance Rosenzweig said in a statement. The company’s SendTech and Presort segments will continue operating as normal, Pitney said.

As part of the ecommerce bankruptcy, Pitney will loan the unit $45 million to pay for the insolvency case, the company said.

The case is DRF Logistics LLC, 24-90447, US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas (Houston).

--With assistance from Janine Phakdeetham and Jonathan Randles.

