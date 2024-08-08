Pitney Bowes to Liquidate Ecommerce Unit in Bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) -- Shipping firm Pitney Bowes Inc. agreed to liquidate much of its ecommerce business in bankruptcy as part of a deal with Hilco Global.
Under the agreement, affiliates of Hilco agreed to buy a controlling stake in the ecommerce business and then sell it off piecemeal, according to a statement from Pitney Bowes. The ecommerce entities filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, listing debts and assets of as much as $500 million each.
Chapter 11 is typically used by companies to reorganize and keep operating, but can also allow an orderly wind down.
The company’s global ecommerce business lost $136 million last year, Pitney said. The deal allows Pitney to streamline its operations, Interim Chief Executive Lance Rosenzweig said in a statement. The company’s SendTech and Presort segments will continue operating as normal, Pitney said.
As part of the ecommerce bankruptcy, Pitney will loan the unit $45 million to pay for the insolvency case, the company said.
The case is DRF Logistics LLC, 24-90447, US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas (Houston).
--With assistance from Janine Phakdeetham and Jonathan Randles.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.