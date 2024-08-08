Serbia to Hold Rates After Back-to-Back Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Serbia is poised to pause monetary easing to allow the central bank to assess the impact of back-to-back interest-rate cuts amid slowing inflation and robust economic growth.

The National Bank of Serbia will probably leave its one-week repurchase rate at 6% on Thursday, according to 13 of 17 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The rest anticipate a third consecutive quarter-point reduction.

Like much of the rest of Europe, Serbia has seen a sharp slowdown in inflation, with annual price-growth of 3.8% in June compared with a peak of more than 16% early last year. The core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and energy price swings, remains elevated though and accelerated to 5.1% from 5% in May.

“After two consecutive cuts, there’s a need to assess the effects first,” said Ljiljana Grubic, chief economist at Raiffeisen Banka AD in Belgrade.

Others in the region are seizing on benign inflation dynamics to implement further interest rate cuts. Romania on Wednesday went ahead with its second consecutive quarter-point key rate reduction while Hungary delivered the same sized easing last month and said one or two more cuts were still in store for this year. Both Hungary and Romania have higher key rates though, at 6.75% and 6.5%, respectively.

With its economy growing at a more than 4% annual pace, Serbia has come under currency appreciation pressures on the dinar. The central bank has bought €1.33 billion ($1.4 billion) in the first half, including €695 million in June alone, as it seeks to keep the dinar in a narrow range against the euro in a so-called managed float.

