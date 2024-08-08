Shaken Junk-Bond Investors Get Wise to Refinancing Risks, Northern Trust Says

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Federal Reserve officials held interest rates at the highest level in more than two decades but signaled they are moving closer to lowering borrowing costs amid easing inflation and a cooling labor market. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Bondholders in the riskiest corners of the corporate debt market face more pain as highly levered companies line up to refinance their debt in a still high interest-rate environment, according to Northern Trust Asset Management.

“These wounds are fresh, and frankly still open in many cases as investors contend with creditor-on-creditor violence,” said Eric Williams, head of capital structure and senior portfolio manager at the firm, which oversees $1.2 trillion globally.

The list of controversial liability management transactions pitting creditors against creditors is growing, as companies exploit loopholes to raise new financing, often at the expense of existing lenders. Some of the borrowers with over-levered capital structures will need to restructure deals at the expense of bondholders, said the Chicago, Illinois-based money manager, adding that investors are adapting more to these transactions.

Williams spoke with Bloomberg News in a series of interviews ending on Aug. 7. Below are highlights of the conversation, condensed and edited for clarity.

What set off all these financing maneuvers and what’s next?

It really started earlier this year with some of the largest issuers in the market talking about the state of their capital structure, their leverage and how bond holders are going to have to experience some pain in order for the company to delver.

We have seen investors becoming increasingly focused on structuring deals to tighten specific covenants.

Both issuers and investors have various degrees of leverage at different points in a credit cycle and understanding where we are really matters to identifying the best risk-adjusted returns.

Over the course of the rest of the year, the potential for what I would call “jump risk” (which Williams defines as the chance of a material unrealized loss when a liability management deal is announced) has really minimized given the evolution of these types of protections and that’s frankly another positive for the asset class.

Investors expect an interest-rate cut soon. What does that mean for high-yield debt in the second half?

The Federal Reserve cutting should provide a supportive backdrop for high-yield credit; that is, in general, companies that are more highly levered and more exposed to the business cycle and the economic cycle. Investors, rightly, are thinking about the backdrop as being one supportive of high-yield credit. We’ve seen consistent inflows to high yield over the past several months, and more recently — certainly in the month of July.

On a year-to-date basis, we’ve seen broad trends of credit compression as investors searched for higher yielding credit opportunities.

Of course, over the past few days a confluence of factors led to a spike in volatility, which resulted in spread widening and decompression. While this episode is not over, it is clear market participants viewed this as an opportunity to add high quality companies at a lower price as opposed to a harbinger of economic and fundamental weakness.

This is all consistent with a view that the future state of the economy is in pretty good shape, albeit moderating, and that’s the intent of a restrictive monetary stance today.

What does that mean for junk spreads then?

As long as we see a supportive macro-economic backdrop that underpins corporate earnings, alongside a strong primary market and capital markets activity, that should leave spreads fairly rangebound going into the end of the year.

Continued robust capital markets activity in the high-yield market allows for management teams and treasurers to continue managing their maturity profile through refinancing.

We’ve seen a huge boom this year, certainly relative to last year in terms of the primary market. Issuance is up almost 100% year-over-year and that’s through July. 80% of the issuance has been earmarked for refinancing and that’s important for smoothing issuers’ maturity schedules to avoid pockets of potential stress.

