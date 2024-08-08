Suspect Planned Bombing, Stabbings at Vienna Taylor Swift Show

(Bloomberg) -- An alleged attacker detained by Austrian police on Wednesday had been planning to attack concertgoers at Taylor Swift’s show in Vienna with home-made explosives and knives, according to Austria’s intelligence chief.

The 19-year-old Austrian citizen had likely planned the attacks alone, but was in contact with two minors, including a person who was slated to work at the concert venue Ernst Happel Stadium, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, the head of Austria’s DSN, told reporters at a press conference.

The suspect has made a confession, and all others allegedly involved in the plot have been detained, he said.

The foiled plot prompted the organizer to cancel all three shows in Vienna that were part of the final leg of Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour.

Officials had been expecting tens of thousands of fans inside and outside of the stadium on Thursday to Saturday. The city of Vienna and several companies had organized side events for those without tickets, including in the vast Prater park where the stadium is located.

Investigators searching the main suspect’s home in Ternitz, Lower Austria, about an hour’s drive south of Vienna, found chemical substances, manuals on how to prepare explosive devices, knives, and material promoting the Islamic State group. The man, who hasn’t been named by authorities, had recently changed his appearance and quit his job, the intelligence chief said.

