The Sahm Rule, Explained (By Claudia Sahm)

Jobseekers hold flyers during a career fair at a NC Works Career Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, US, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The Department of Labor is scheduled to release initial jobless claims figures on March 21.

On today’s Big Take podcast, economist Claudia Sahm explains the Sahm rule: how she came up with the idea, whether or not we’re in a recession, and why she wishes it was called something else.

Here is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation:

David Gura: Hey Sarah!

Sarah Holder: Hi David. So I’ve noticed that there’s one name that’s been coming up over and over again. It’s been all over TV the last couple weeks.

Gura: Kamala Harris?

Holder: No

Gura: Donald Trump?

Holder: No…

Gura: Tim Walz? JD Vance?

Holder:Ok, I should clarify — there’s one name we’ve been hearing over and over on Bloomberg TV…

Archival: Claudia Sahm…

Archival: Claudia Sahm…

Archival: The so-called Sahm rule.Archival: The Sahm rule.Archival: The Sahm rule has been triggered…

Gura: Right. Claudia Sahm, inventor of the Sahm Rule.

Holder: Bingo.

Gura: She’s the chief economist at New Century Advisors and also a columnist at Bloomberg.

Holder: Right, the Sahm rule! It’s everywhere. And I know it’s considered to be one of the most accurate recession predictors around. It’s about jobs, right?

Gura: It is. And the Sahm rule states, checking my notes here, that if the unemployment rate rises more than half a percentage point within a one year period the US is in a recession.

Holder: Right. And some said the jobs data from July triggered the rule. So David, does that mean it’s happening? A recession is coming?

Gura: I’m so glad you’re asking these questions Sarah, because today, we’re introducing a collaboration with Bloomberg Explains.

Holder: Thank God, I need that.

Gura: Same here.Every now and then, we’re going to break down the biggest parts of our economy, and our financial system.

Holder: We’ll take a look at how they came to be, and what they mean for all of us. I promise there’s something for everyone… even if you’re already an economist.

Gura: So today on The Big Take, we hear from Claudia Sahm herself about what it means that her rule has been triggered, and how Sahm feels about all the Sahm rule mania.

Sahm: Since it became popular, it's gotten used and abused and, uh, you know. I wish, I wish they had to, you know, It's a different name that didn't involve my name.

Holder: Wait, Claudia Sahm wishes we didn’t call it the Sahm rule?

Gura: She does…

Holder: Wow.

Holder: I’m Sarah Holder.

Gura: And I’m David Gura. And this is the Big Take from Bloomberg News: the Sahm Rule, Explained.

Gura: In the last few months, Claudia Sahm has become one of the best-known economists in the world, thanks to the research she’s done on recessions. But Claudia says she didn’t set out to become one of the leading lights of “the dismal science” – someone who’s the namesake of a widely cited rule in economics.

Sahm: So I grew up in the Midwest on a hog farm. I never dreamed that I would be an economist. I didn't actually know what an economist was before I went to college.

Gura: It was on that family farm that Claudia learned a lot about work, years before she’d ever heard of a jobs report.

Sahm: There was one summer. We had to work outside all summer. We were 12 or something, so doing nothing complicated, but really like grunt work, which essentially meant shoveling hog manure all summer. And you know, that was unpleasant. And also at the end they said, well, you know, this is, this is hard work.no matter what you do going forward, you don't look down at anybody. Right?

Gura: Claudia says she took that to heart, along with something else her mom and dad told her, and her siblings.

Sahm: We had this choice of, well, you go do really well in school. Or you're going to go out and do more with hog manure.

Gura: Claudia studied hard, and went to Denison University, a liberal arts school in Central Ohio, and it was there Claudia discovered economics.

What she liked about it, she says, is it could be practical.

Sahm: I see problems out there in the world, and to have some tools to chip away at them, uh, is, that, that had the appeal.

Gura: After college and graduate school at the University of Michigan, Claudia got a job … as an economist at the Federal Reserve, in Washington. It was a few months before Bear Sterns collapsed.

Sahm: My first year as a professional forecaster was 2008. It was an absolute, uh, birth by fire as a, you know, being new to the, to profession, learning what I'm doing, and then just, uh, watching it fall apart.

Gura: Banks going bust, the housing market collapsing, and a recession Claudia says she had a big realization – one that would inspire her work on what became the “Sahm rule.”

She started to focus her research on what the government can and should do when there’s a deep economic downturn, and what kind of aid is the most effective.

Sahm: Because the Fed, when it does monetary policy, works around the edges, right? They need to have a sense of what they think Congress is, the effects of policies from Congress will do, and that, I guess you know, that experience really radicalized me to the idea that we have to have better fiscal policy.

Gura: One of her main takeaways, Claudia says, is that aid needs to get to people faster.

She recognized that the sooner it was distributed, the better the odds small businesses could stay open, and that people could stay in their homes, and keep their jobs.

Sahm: I wanted an early warning, early stages of, it's a recession, things are going south, that momentum is there, let's step in and help.

Gura: Fresh out of grad school, Claudia had found what she wanted to focus on, and about a decade later, she was asked to participate in a big project put together by two think tanks:

Sahm: And there were several contributors, several economists, experts, like myself, who had Uh, proposals of, uh, fiscal policy that could be used to fight future recessions.

Gura: Claudia’s contribution was a paper on “direct stimulus payments to individuals,”

And as she was doing the research that underpinned it, Claudia reflected on something she’d noticed during her time at the Fed, going back to the Global Financial Crisis.

Her colleagues used data, but they also relied on intuition.

Sahm: I have been around and absorbed a lot from people who were making decisions. Like, what are the rules of thumb that good professional macro forecasters do, real world down in the trenches? So what, something that I had picked up along the way is small increases in the unemployment rate are bad news, right?

Gura: Can you describe, like, what your ah ha moment was like when you kind of recognized that there was, in fact, this rule? was there a big aha moment for you?

Sahm: No, there's just a very tortured Excel spreadsheet.

Gura: Claudia looked at all the economic downturns since World War II. She dug into the jobs data – specifically focusing on the unemployment rate – and started looking for a pattern – a common set of circumstances that preceded each recession.

Sahm: Basically, I took an intuition, a rule, and I sat down and said, okay, let's, Let's make this as accurate as possible. Let's try different variations. There is nothing about the formula that is special, right? So we're looking at this change over a relatively short period of time, in a year, and if that change is a half a percentage point or more. That is consistent with the early stages of a recession in the U.S.

Gura: Claudia found that if the unemployment rate increases by half a percentage point or more, that’s a sign that the U-S is in a recession.

Sahm: If you start in 1970. In the data that were published at the time, so the real time data, uh, it has a perfect record. There are two, you know, quote unquote false positives it turns on outside of recession. In the two cases that are in that, in the historical record in 69 and 59, a recession followed within six months.

Gura: Now, remember, what Claudia really cared about – what motivated her research is how governments should respond to recessions.

The Sahm Rule – what she discovered about how that increase in the unemployment preceded past other downturns.

That was only part of what ended up being a 26-page paper.

Sahm: So in my chapter, which was about automatic direct payments that would go out early in recessions to individuals, get them on autopilot, Congress agrees ahead of time. Conditions get bad, the checks go out, the Sahm rule was, and it wasn't, it really doesn't look like much, it's like a complete supporting actress to this plot here, is that it was what tells you to turn it on, when to send the checks out.

Gura: A few months later, the book is published, and there’s a big event in D.C. A get-together with all the authors.

Archival: Good afternoon, I welcome you on behalf of my colleagues at the Hamilton Project as we engage in today's forum, preparing for the next recession.

Sahm: So I go to the event, I mean, I was supposed to be on one of the panels, I'm sitting there waiting, and they have all these luminaries

Archival: We're extremely lucky to have Chair Bernanke, uh, was head of the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014. Christina Romer is a professor at, uh, University of California, Berkeley.

Sahm: I'm excited about the event, and in one of the first panels, they start the Sahm rule, the Sahm rule…

Archival: If a recession occurs, and the Sahm rule is implemented...

Archival: Again, when the Sahm rule triggers...

Archival: We'll be talking I think for years to come about the Sahm rule.

Sahm: And I'm just like, What is happening? I was mortified.

Archival: Yeah, I'm like honored and embarrassed that this is getting called the Sahm rule…

Gura: And just like that, in 2019, the Sahm Rule was born. And since then.

Sahm: it certainly has — it's taken on a life of its own.

Gura: After the break, Claudia Sahm explains why she thinks her rule has been used and abused, and why she wishes it had a different name.

Gura: So, just to recap, the Sahm Rule came out of research economist Claudia Sahm was doing into when the government should start helping people during an economic downturn – like sending out stimulus checks.

The key is — Claudia wanted it to be automatic. If there were a rule, and it’s triggered, help would go out, and recessions hopefully wouldn’t be as painful.

Sahm: I was trying to diagnose a situation.

Gura: But that is lost on a lot of people.

And since the Sahm Rule was introduced in 2019, it’s become widely cited.

We’ve heard it mentioned by Fed policymakers, and by lawmakers, and it’s been all over the news. It’s been one of Google’s top trending searches.

But, Claudia says, that’s not necessarily a good thing.

Sahm: It's been a little rough and a little surreal being in the middle of it. It is very simple. And anything that's simple is going to have. You know, it has its Achilles heel.

Gura: An Achilles heel. Claudia says the Sahm Rule has one big vulnerability: It can’t account for all the different reasons there could be an increase in unemployment.

Sahm: Right. So, the bad reason that that employment rate goes up is there's less demand for workers, right? And so that could, uh, the, you know, the typical, though not the only way this gets expressed, is people lose their jobs, right? So, uh, that demand story for workers is why the Sahm rule works.

Gura: But Claudia notes the unemployment rate can go up because of something else.

Sahm: It has some temporary pain associated with it, but actually has a much more positive story. Like, it's dynamics are good

Gura: In this scenario, the unemployment rate goes up because there are more people joining the labor force. Maybe there’s an uptick in immigration, which can, ultimately, be beneficial to the economy.

Sahm: So if you have, particularly if you have kind of a burst of people coming in looking for work, well then you can have a bump up in the unemployment rate. Now, as long as the jobs catch up, that unemployment rate will come back down, right? And then you've got more workers. So now you've got an economy that's even got a better chance of expanding. Like, it's just, it's the very opposite direction of, of the downward spiral of a recession.

Gura: And this is partly what Claudia thinks is happening right now.

The unemployment rate is going up, and economic activity is slowing in the U.S, which has triggered the Sahm Rule – and led to a lot of hand-wringing. But, Claudia says:

Sahm: I think it's wrong about where we are right now. I do not think the U.S. economy is in a recession.

Gura: She’s noticed people invoking the Sahm Rule for their own reasons – either to put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut rates, or to suggest that the Sahm Rule is broken.

But Claudia says the dynamics of the economy have changed so much since the pandemic that it’s not a surprise to her that her rule might not be working in this scenario.

Sahm: In the past four and a half years since the pandemic began, we have lived through a period of extreme, it's just been confusing. Like the patterns, if the Sahm rule were ever going to break, it would be now because not only are we having changes in supply, we're having. We had some big ones. And that just really puts stress on our typical, we think about the boom and the bust and demand.

Gura: And it’s not just the Sahm rule that’s having problems, given the uniqueness of the economy post-pandemic:

Sahm: So it's, the Sahm rule is actually one of a whole series of our kind of tools that have, you know, had a rough time. Does that mean that? The tools should be ignored or thrown aside. No. It just means you should be really careful with them. / I would never just look at one rule, even if it had my name on it, in trying to give advice on, uh, the economy in terms of big picture

Gura: Claudia says that in the big picture, even if the U-S economy isn’t in a recession, there are warning signs.

Sahm: We might not be in a bad place right now, but the direction is not good. So then it's like, well, okay. You know, all is not lost. There are things to do. But I think, you know, first it's recognizing, diagnosing the problem appropriately, and then figuring out what's. But yeah, my take on the Sahm rule is, it is, there is a message there. There is something that we need to be paying close attention to.

Gura: Which is part of what the Sahm Rule is supposed to do. Remember, Claudia wanted it to be a diagnostic – to help solve the problem of waiting too long to help people during recessions.

And solving problems was what appealed to Claudia about economics in the first place.

Sahm: The Sahm rule was never meant to trigger and then cause panic. The Sahm rule was meant to trigger and then cause support and action.

Sahm: I wanted an early warning of the early stages of, it's a recession, things are going south, that momentum is there, let's step in and help. And from the beginning, and I continue and probably even more so, I'm like, there's a better rule out there. And I will be thrilled when I see the person that has it.

