Tornadoes in Ohio Put Thousands of FirstEnergy Customers in Dark

(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of FirstEnergy Corp.’s customers in Ohio will potentially be without power until next week after two tornadoes hit the northeastern part of the state on Tuesday.

About 248,300 customers of The Illuminating Company are still experiencing outages, while 9,100 Ohio Edison customers remain without electricity, First Energy said in a statement Thursday. While some of those should be reconnected between Thursday and Saturday, others may be re-energized until Aug. 14.

The latest weather event is the worst to have hit The Illuminating Company service area since 1993, when thunderstorms caused outages for about 300,000 of its customers. There are thousands of locations with broken poles and other equipment problems, the company said.

“A well-organized severe weather event” pummeled Michigan, Ohio and western Pennsylvania Tuesday, knocking down trees and power lines and even damaging some houses, said Josh Weiss, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center.

Two tornadoes were tracked across Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties, the National Weather Service said. One had top winds of 110 miles (177 kilometers) per hour, while the other peaked at 104 mph. Numerous utility poles were destroyed around Parma, Ohio, and there was extensive damage to trees throughout the region.

