Treasuries Slide as Jobless Claims Data Dims Bets on Fed Easing

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are sliding after fresh data on the US labor market alleviated some anxiety about the economy, pushing traders to pull back further on their expectations for aggressive interest-rate cuts this year.

The selloff helped yields on two-year notes, which are sensitive to the Federal Reserve’s policy, to move higher by as much as 10 basis points to 4.07% on Thursday. Swaps traders are pricing in about 102 basis points worth of easing in 2024, with the first reduction still seen in September, after data showed initial applications for US jobless claims fell last week.

“The drop in initial filings was larger-than-anticipated, and the resulting price action suggests the update is being interpreted as evidence that the labor market remains on solid footing,” despite Friday’s weak jobs report, said Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Yields across the maturity curve were up by at least four basis points, reversing declines seen earlier in the session, after data on jobless claims helped alleviate some concerns that the labor market is cooling too fast following last week’s disappointing jobs report. The benchmark 10-year yield rose as much as six basis points to 3.999%.

The move comes in the wake of wild swings this week as investors worried over the outlook for the US economy. But a powerful rally later lost steam, with traders looking for more clues on the state of the world’s largest economy and how the central bank will react.

While traders in the swaps market have pulled back on their expectations for super-sized rate cuts in the US this year, they are still pricing in about 40 basis points worth of easing for September. Still, they see about 102 basis points of reductions in total for 2024, compared to around 65 basis points just over a week ago.

The price action tees up a $25 billion auction of 30-year Treasuries scheduled for 1 p.m. New York time, the final of three sales of new notes and bonds this week. On Wednesday, a $42 billion auction of new 10-year bonds saw weaker demand than expected, and drew a yield that was well above the pre-sale indicative level. A $58 billion auction of three-year notes earlier in the week attracted decent demand.

Fed’s Barkin

Focus will then shift to comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin. After the US jobs report last week, he said the economy is in good shape, but that it’s unclear whether the labor market is getting back to normal rates of hiring or more seriously deteriorating.

Still, angst in the market is growing. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now sees a 35% chance that the US economy will tip into recession by the end of this year, up from 25% at the start of last month.

“The market is struggling to digest all of these news to make something of a new macro scenario of them,” said Andres Sanchez Balcazar, head of global bonds, Pictet Asset Management. “What we have seen really is an unwind of a lot of more complacent consensus trades that were out there in the market.”

