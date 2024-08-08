Uniper to Pay Berlin Around €3.4 Billion Post Gazprom Ruling

A pressure gauge on pipework at the Kasimovskoye underground gas storage facility, operated by Gazprom PJSC, in Kasimov, Russia, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Russia signaled it has little appetite for increasing the natural gas it transits through other territories to Europe as the winter heating season gets underway. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Uniper SE’s future payments to the German government rose to about €3.4 billion ($3.7 billion) after the nationalized utility was able to offset canceled payment obligations to Russia’s Gazprom PJSC against damages it is owed.

The company has pledged to pass any compensation payments it receives for curtailed gas supplies to Berlin, after the government bailed it out at the height of the 2022 energy crisis. Back then, Russia stopped supplying gas through the Nord Stream pipeline, causing prices to soar and resulting in the biggest rescue package in German corporate history.

In June, a ruling awarded Uniper more than €13 billion in damages linked to those events, and also allowed it to terminate long-term supply contracts with Gazprom Export, some of which ran until the mid-2030s. The utility said it was able to offset roughly €540 million in payment obligations against the damages, which Chief Financial Officer Jutta Doenges said corresponded to Uniper’s unpaid August 2022 bill.

The issue of Uniper’s damage claims against Gazprom has drawn international attention amid fears it could disrupt Europe’s remaining gas flows from Russia — though these are also at risk due to recent fighting near a key transit point. While Gazprom is unlikely to pay the remaining sum, Uniper could try to secure parts of it from other European buyers of the Russian company’s fuel.

“We are examining what is possible and where we believe we can successfully get a portion of these €13.3 billion,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Lewis told reporters on Thursday.

At the end of last year, Uniper already set aside over €2 billion for payments linked to the bailout, and raised those provisions to just under €2.9 billion in June. The funds will likely be transferred to the German state at the beginning of next year, it said in a press release. The exact amount will be determined once business figures for 2024 are available.

“Both payments should be regarded as repayments to German taxpayers,” the company said.

The German government is expected to obtain further proceeds from the eventual sale of its Uniper stock. Bloomberg News reported last month that officials have picked advisers for a potential major share sale, with any transaction likely to happen as soon as early next year, people familiar with the matter have said.

“In recent months, Uniper has made important progress toward capital-market viability,” the firm said.

In its report, Uniper also cited “significant” risk related to a separate Russian court decision which could lead to a possible foreclose of Uniper assets in Russia and perhaps even outside the country. The company considers the decision unlawful and is examining options to mitigate risks. It has already written down the value of its stake in Russian subsidiary Unipro.

