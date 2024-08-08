Vedanta Is Said to Put $2.5 Billion Steel Business Sale on Hold

The Vedanta Resources Ltd. booth at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, in 2022. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Vedanta Ltd. has put a plan to sell its steel business on hold after a $1 billion share sale gave the company more breathing room with its finances, and as environmental and regulatory concerns deter potential bidders, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mumbai-headquartered Vedanta, controlled by Anil Agarwal, had been working with advisers on a sale of the business, which includes iron-ore and manganese mines, to raise about $2.5 billion to help reduce the group’s debt load, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Vedanta’s billion-dollar fundraising through a share placement last month has eased some of the debt pressure and reduced the need to sell, the people said. The company may revisit a sale later, they added, without disclosing any specific environmental or regulatory concerns surrounding the steel business.

Industrial projects in India are often dogged by issues such as overpollution and protests over human displacement, rights abuses and wildlife habitat destruction. Last year, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project published an investigation that said Vedanta lobbied the government to weaken key environmental regulations during the Covid pandemic.

A representative for Vedanta said the company would still consider selling its steel operations at the right price.

Vedanta entered the steel business in 2018 when it bought a 90% stake in ESL Steel Ltd., which has operations in Bokaro, in eastern India’s Jharkhand state. Its products include pig iron, billets, TMT bars, wire rods and ductile iron pipes, the company’s website shows.

Considerations for a sale followed Vedanta’s board approving a plan last year to split the conglomerate into six different companies. Vedanta said at the time the demerger should be completed this financial year through March 2025. On July 31, it announced that 75% of secured creditors had approved the proposal.

Vedanta only mandated advisers for the possible sale of the steel business, the people said. The company has previously said it would prioritize areas such electronics and semiconductors.

Vedanta said Tuesday that its net debt was 613.2 billion rupees ($7.3 billion) as of the end of June, up 8.8% from the previous quarter. For its steel business, saleable production was up 10% from a year earlier at 356 kilotons thanks to improved efficiency, the company said. Overall net profit easily beat estimates.

In the earnings statement, Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said the response to the $1 billion qualified institutional placement was “overwhelming” and that the proceeds will help deleverage the balance sheet and reducing finance costs.

