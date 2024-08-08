Who Are the Houthi Rebels Attacking Israel and Ships in the Red Sea?

(Bloomberg) -- Soon after war broke out in October between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas, the Houthi rebels who control northwestern Yemen joined in. The Houthis, who like Hamas are hostile to Israel and backed by Iran, began disrupting traffic in the Red Sea by attacking ships there, provoking a military response led by the US and UK. The rebels also started flinging missiles and drones at Israel, which is separated from Yemen by about 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) at the closest point. They scored a hit on July 19, when one of their drones hit a building in central Tel Aviv, killing a man and injuring several others. As tensions have escalated between Israel and both Iran and the Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah, the Houthis have indicated that if those two allies launch a coordinated attack against Israel, they could join in to overwhelm the country’s air defenses.

1. Who are the Houthis?

They are rebels who seized control of Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, in 2014, launching a civil war that continues to this day. Part of a clan that hails from Yemen’s northwestern Saada province, the Houthis are followers of the Zaidi branch of Shiite Islam, which accounts for an estimated 25% of the country’s population. After North Yemen and South Yemen were unified in 1990, the Houthis waged a series of rebellions before successfully taking the capital. The Houthis are anti-Western and anti-Israeli.

Analysts say they get training, technical expertise and increasingly sophisticated weapons — including drones and ballistic and cruise missiles — from Iran and Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group. The US in 2021 revoked its designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group out of concern the label would harm Yemenis’ access to basics such as food and fuel; the designation was restored in February.

2. Why are the Houthis attacking Israel?

In a televised statement in October after attempted missile and drone strikes on Israel, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the movement was targeting the country “in support of our oppressed brothers in Palestine” and said the operations would continue “until the Israeli aggression stops.” Israel launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip in response to an Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis by Hamas fighters based in Gaza. The group is dedicated to Israel’s destruction and considered a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

3. What’s been happening in the Red Sea?

The Houthis have used missiles and drones to assault ships passing through the Red Sea. They say they’re targeting vessels connected to Israel, the US and the UK, but ships with no such ties have been hit. They’ve tried to board and take control of some vessels, successfully seizing a ship beneficially owned by a unit of Israeli businessman Rami Ungar’s Ray Shipping Group in November. Three sailors were killed in an attack in March and another died in June in an assault on the Tutor, the second ship, after the Rubymar, that the Houthis have sunk.

Many of the strikes are launched from near the Bab el-Mandeb strait that vessels pass through to enter the Red Sea from the Indian Ocean. The violence has prompted shipping companies to reroute vessels around the southern tip of Africa, a lengthier and costlier journey.

The US is leading a naval task force in the Red Sea charged with preventing Houthi attacks. In January, US and UK forces began to launch airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, prompting the rebels to say that all US and UK interests were legitimate targets.

4. Can the Houthis seriously attack Israel?

The Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv, which did not trigger any warning alerts, underscored Israel’s vulnerability to incoming drones. Israel’s army says the drone was detected but failed to be intercepted due to “human error.” Israel retaliated a day later by bombing a key port in Hodeidah, killing dozens in its first direct strike on Yemen.

The Houthis claim to possess a liquid-propellant missile that could have a range up to 1,950 kms (1212 miles), enough to potentially put Israel within striking distance — at a stretch. So far, Israeli and allied US forces have intercepted missiles and drones coming from Yemen, apart from the one that got through, before they’ve gotten that far.

5. What triggered the Yemen civil war?

In 2011, an Arab Spring revolt forced the country’s ruler, Ali Abdullah Saleh, to step down after three decades in power. Under a US-backed transition accord, President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi replaced him, and talks set the stage for a constitutional convention and new elections. The Houthis, however, rejected a federation plan that arose from those discussions. In 2014, the government lowered fuel subsidies, triggering protests, and the Houthis dislodged Hadi’s government, whose forces retain control of the eastern part of the country. In 2015, Saudi Arabia intervened in the war on behalf of Hadi’s government. The violence has devastated ordinary Yemenis, who say that between airstrikes, economic collapse and growing starvation, life has become almost unbearable.

--With assistance from Marissa Newman.

