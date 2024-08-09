BlackRock’s Wei Li Sees Risk of Donald Trump Challenging Fed’s Independence

Former US President Donald Trump during a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, US, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Trump pledged to eliminate taxes on Social Security payments for seniors, a move that would cut levies for some elderly Americans but further strain benefits for those who have yet to retire.

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury investors should consider the possibility of a Donald Trump presidency after the Republican candidate said he would look to influence US monetary policy if elected, according to Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock.

“There is a risk of that as we think about scenarios that could play out. That plays to what investors ought to demand for holding government bonds in portfolios,” Li said on Bloomberg Television, referring to yields.

Li added that fiscal concerns will also influence appetite for longer-term Treasuries. However, expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates from more than two-decade highs could also impact the bond market.

Trump said Thursday during a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, that the president should have some say in setting of rates. Trump’s challenges of Fed independence, both during his presidential term and more recently on the 2024 campaign trail, have broken from a long-standing norm that presidents refrain from influencing Fed policymakers’ decisions.

“No matter who gets into the White House, all of that goes to show that we need to think about portfolio construction around Treasuries more carefully going forward,” BlackRock’s Li said.

This week’s disappointing 10- and 30-year auction results reveal a weakening demand for long-end Treasuries, but Li said there are other factors to consider.

While the desire for longer-term government bonds “may not be as strong,” she said, “demand for income is still firmly in place.”

