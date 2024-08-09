BofA Clients Turn Against the Dollar as Fed Rate Cuts Loom

(Bloomberg) -- The share of investors who are convinced the dollar will weaken has almost tripled over the past month as the market braces for interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, according to a Bank of America survey.

About 23% of respondents in the bank’s monthly sentiment poll said their highest conviction trade was to short the dollar, the biggest share so far this year, and up from just 8% in July.

The dollar has outperformed most Group-of-10 currencies this year, but its rally has fizzled in the past month as data showed the US economy was losing steam, prompting traders to bet on aggressive interest-rate cuts. While the moves have since pared, swaps still price 100 basis points of easing this year, compared to about 65 basis points just over a week ago.

“The big upside risk to the dollar that investors have stopped worrying about is inflation stickiness,” said Ralf Preusser, a rates strategist at BofA. “This should allow the dollar to start correcting from historically rich levels.”

The BofA survey — conducted with 45 global fixed income managers from Aug. 2 to 7 — showed 39% of respondents were long rates, from 31% in July and 49% in May. It also revealed 23% of respondents consider the “long-risk” trade as the most crowded, from 61% last month.

