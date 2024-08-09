Bridgepoint Said to Explore Takeover Bid for Software Firm Esker

(Bloomberg) -- Bridgepoint Group Plc is considering a bid to take over Paris-listed software provider Esker SA, according to people familiar with the matter.

The UK private equity firm has been working with advisers on a potential offer, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and may not result in a transaction, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

A representative for Bridgepoint declined to comment, while a representative for Esker didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Esker have risen 35% in the past year, giving the company a market value of about €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion).

Esker, founded in 1985, provides cloud-based software that help companies automate business documents and manage finance and procurement. The Lyon-based firm has operations in Europe, Asia, North America and Latin America, according to its website. Esker went public in an initial public offering in 1997.

Jean-Michel Bérard, Esker’s founder and chief executive officer, is the largest shareholder with a 6.5% stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bridgepoint manages about €43 billion with 10 offices across Europe, North America and Asia, according to its website. The buyout firm this month agreed to sell a stake in Vitamin Well Group to Cinven in a deal that values the Swedish healthy beverage maker at nearly €3 billion.

--With assistance from Benoit Berthelot.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.