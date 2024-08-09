Chaotic Week for Nervous Treasury Market Features U-Turn in Yields

(Bloomberg) -- A wrenching week for US Treasuries that saw bonds rally furiously amid surging recession fears and a broad market meltdown reversed course sharply as traders reassessed the outlook.

Treasuries slumped to end the week, as concerns over the risk of a US economic downturn faded. After pricing aggressive interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, traders pared bets to about 100 basis points of easing for the year.

Such wild swings underscore the jitters in the market as investors try to calibrate the timing and pace of rate cuts. Economic data was once again a key driver in that quest, with the July US jobs report triggering a rally a week ago and weekly jobless claims on Thursday fueling a selloff.

The next test for the market will come with inflation data. Traders will look for readings of producer and consumer price indexes on Tuesday and Wednesday to confirm that inflation is still ebbing, supporting the case for Fed rate cuts as soon as next month.

“If you kind of forget the noise early in the week, this seems like the right place to settle in,” Bryan Whalen, chief investment officer and a generalist portfolio manager at TCW Group, said on Bloomberg Radio. “It’s a nervous market.”

A trio of auctions this week showed stronger investor appetite for shorter-dated bonds. A $58 billion sale of three-year notes was met with decent demand, while bids were weaker for new 10- and 30-year securities.

The Fed’s September policy meeting is seen by swaps traders as the most likely moment for the first rate cut, with about 40 basis points worth of easing priced into contracts that cover that date. While that still signals some expectations for a half-point reduction next month, it’s a large pullback from pricing on Monday that indicated multiple super-sized cuts this year — or even a move between scheduled meetings.

“Markets will remain worried about the risk of a 50-basis-point cut in September and inter-meeting cuts, though the pricing for both has receded significantly from recent highs,” TD Securities rate strategists including Gennadiy Goldberg wrote in a note. “A faster pace of Fed rate cuts also remains a worry.”

TD expects the Fed to cut rates by 25 basis points at each meeting starting in September until rates reach the so-called neutral level of 3% by late 2025. That should result in yields on benchmark 10-year notes falling to 3.4% by year-end and 3% by 2025, according to TD, down from just under 4% as of Friday morning.

On Thursday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he’s optimistic that data will show inflation continuing to retreat in the coming months, but that policymakers have time to assess whether the economy is normalizing.

The central bank symposium later this month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will also provide an opportunity for Chair Jerome Powell to fine-tune his message to the market on monetary policy.

