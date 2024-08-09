Former Catalan Leader Puigdemont No Longer in Spain, Lawyer Says

(Bloomberg) -- A lawyer for Carles Puigdemont said the Catalan separatist leader is no longer in Spain following his brief return yesterday to Barcelona, where he defied a warrant for his arrest for alleged misuse of public funds.

Puigdemont’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, told Catalan radio RAC1 Friday that Puigdemont had left the country and would be making a statement by Saturday at the latest. The former Catalan president fled after a brief speech in central Barcelona on Thursday, with the police apparently unable — or unwilling — to take him into custody amid farcical scenes.

Authorities launched a manhunt, setting up roadblocks in the city and on roads leading to the French border that caused major traffic jams across the region. Two police officers were arrested for allegedly assisting in the escape.

Puigdemont’s dramatic return has raised the stakes for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who relies on the votes of his party, Junts, to remain in power.

Sanchez’s government agreed to an amnesty deal last year that absolved Catalan separatists from charges relating to the 2017 referendum in exchange for their support in Madrid. Spain’s Supreme Court then ruled that the deal did not apply to Puigdemont or others charged with misuse of public funds.

Though Puigdemont remains popular among supporters of independence, he was beaten into second place in the Catalan elections in May by socialist Salvador Illa.

With the other major separatist party ERC losing 13 seats, it marked the first time in four decades that the nationalist bloc failed to secure a majority in the regional parliament.

The conservative pro-independence politician has been on the run ever since he tried to split Catalonia from Spain in a 2017 referendum. He has lived in Brussels for most of the past seven years after police indicted him on charges relating to the failed bid.

Puigdemont spoke Thursday to thousands of supporters in Barcelona under the noses of police officers, who appeared to make little attempt to detain him.

“Today many thought they’d be celebrating my arrest, and thought that this punishment would dissuade us,” he told the crowd. “Well, they are wrong.”

Hours later, Illa was confirmed as head of the Catalan government thanks to the support of ERC and the left-wing Comuns Sumar party.

