Gold Steadies After 1.9% Surge as US Data Eases Recession Fears

A selection of gold bars and one-ounce gold coins arranged at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Gold slipped  after hitting an all-time high in the previous session  with investors assessing recent hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials that downplayed the possibility of imminent rate cuts. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after its biggest one-day surge in three weeks, with the latest US data relieving concerns about a hard landing for the world’s biggest economy and helping support a broader markets rally.

Bullion for immediate delivery closed 1.9% higher Thursday after shedding almost 3% during a five-day losing streak. The rebound was aided by Labor Department data that showed applications for unemployment benefits falling by the most in nearly a year, boosting optimism that the Federal Reserve may be able to thread the needle in easing monetary policy starting next month while avoiding a recession.

This week, global markets saw a return of volatility due to concerns that the US may face a recession, along with tighter policy from the Bank of Japan that ignited a selloff in equities and sharp moves in currencies. While bullion usually acts as a haven, it can also face short-term weakness during periods of market upheaval.

Thursday’s gains put bullion within touching distance of the record it reached last month. Friday’s price was little changed.

The precious metal has risen about 18% this year, largely on expectations the US central bank would soon deliver rate cuts. Gold is typically boosted by monetary easing because it doesn’t pay interest.

Other factors supporting gold’s upward trend include increased purchases from central banks and Chinese consumers, along with haven buying due to conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“Heightened volatility, elevated geopolitical risks, recession worries, and expected rate cuts have gotten gold to current levels and eaten into our conviction around urging caution” in buying bullion, RBC Capital Markets analysts, including Helima Croft, said in a note. “Environments like this can be a perfect storm for gold.”

Still, a headwind emerged for the precious metal after data showed gold holdings in exchange-traded funds slumped by 0.7% on Thursday, the biggest one-day decline since October.

Spot gold traded at $2,423.76 an ounce as of 10:23 a.m. in London, on track for a 0.8% weekly fall. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.2% after a similar decline in the previous session. Platinum fell, palladium rose and silver was little changed.

--With assistance from William Clowes.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.