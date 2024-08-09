Russia Asks Niger to Help as Geologists Taken Hostage, RIA Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russia asked the authorities in Niger to help with information after two geologists were apparently taken hostage in the West African country, RIA Novosti reported.

The two employees of an unidentified Russian company came under attack by militants in July, while they were exploring for mineral resources, according to the news service. A video showing the geologists, one a Russian citizen and the other from Ukraine, as hostages appeared on Aug. 2, RIA Novosti reported Friday, citing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Niger has forged closer ties with Russia since a coup in the African nation last year, paving the way for Moscow to seek access to mining interests in the country.

