Storm Debby Set to Dump More Rain Across Eastern US This Weekend

(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

Flood warnings and watches stretch from Georgia to New Hampshire and heavy rain warnings are up in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick as post-tropical cyclone Debby tracks across the eastern US.

Debby, which first came ashore in Florida as a hurricane on Monday, has killed at least seven people and pushed more than 100 rivers into flood stage, left cities and towns awash and more than 78,000 customers without power in 11 states, according to PowerOutage.us. So far, 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) of rain have hit a wide area from Florida to North Carolina, with more in isolated spots. Sarasota, Florida picked up 17.78 inches.“The big story through is going to be the rain from here on out,” said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecast with the US Weather Prediction Center.The center of the storm was draped across the Virginia-West Virginia border early Friday and had finally picked up speed as it threatens to sweep through Upstate New York and across northern New England and southern Quebec through Saturday.Tornado watches have been posted east of the storm including Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia through 2 p.m. New York City will likely have a blustery day with winds gusting to 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour) along with some showers, but it will miss the worst conditions, the National Weather Service said.Forecasters are also watching an area of thunderstorms and showers in the central Atlantic between the Caribbean and Africa that has a 60% chance of becoming the season’s next storm.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.