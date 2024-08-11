Zambia Closes Border With Congo, Blocking Key Copper Trade Route

Informal traders alongside queues of trucks at the border crossing with the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Kasumbalesa, Zambia, on Saturday, May 7, 2022. A recent 1,900-mile journey from mines in Congo and Zambia shows how, a century after commercial mining began here, the worlds hunger for copper is again reshaping the region.

(Bloomberg) -- Zambia has temporarily shut its borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the government said at the weekend, in a move that could delay exports from Africa’s biggest copper producer.

“We have decided to take precautions that we seal the borders for now,” Chipoka Mulenga, Zambia’s Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, said in comments broadcast over state-owned ZNBC Saturday night. “We may start experiencing a build-up of trucks.”

The move follows protests in Congo that flared after the government of that country banned certain beverage imports from Zambia, ZNBC reported. Mulenga didn’t provide a time-frame on how long the government will keep the border closed.

Most of Congo’s copper travels through Zambia to reach regional ports.

