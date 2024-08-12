Bitcoin Miner Marathon to Sell Notes to Buy Cryptocurrency

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. said it will sell $250 million of convertible senior notes and use the proceeds to buy more of the cryptocurrency.
In July, Marathon announced that it bought $100 million of Bitcoin and was re-adopting a strategy of holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company is retaining all the Bitcoin it mines and will continue to make open market purchases.
The notes, which will be offered in a private placement to institutional investors, mature in 2031, the company said in a statement Monday.
--With assistance from Muyao Shen.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.