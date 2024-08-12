Bitcoin Miner Marathon to Sell Notes to Buy Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin signage in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. Bonds from El Salvador were the biggest gainers in emerging markets Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund said it reached preliminary understandings with the nation as they negotiate a new lending deal. Photographer: Camilo Freedman/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. said it will sell $250 million of convertible senior notes and use the proceeds to buy more of the cryptocurrency.

In July, Marathon announced that it bought $100 million of Bitcoin and was re-adopting a strategy of holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company is retaining all the Bitcoin it mines and will continue to make open market purchases.

The notes, which will be offered in a private placement to institutional investors, mature in 2031, the company said in a statement Monday.

