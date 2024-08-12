European Stocks Gain as Earnings, M&A Help Rebound Gather Steam

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained for a fifth straight day Monday as earnings and deal-making encouraged investors ahead of a number of key economic releases later in the week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.4% at 8:06 a.m. London time, with insurance, energy and travel and leisure stocks climbing the most.

The European gauge is still down 3.2% for the month because of worries that the slowing US economy could tip into recession. Those fears have led to a selloff across markets, a turbulent start to a month in which liquidity tends to be low.

A reading on US consumer inflation due Wednesday and US initial jobless claims on Thursday will be scanned for further clues as to how the economy is holding up, and could serve as the next potential catalysts. In Europe, the latest reading for Germany’s ZEW expectations index on Tuesday and UK inflation on Wednesday also will be in focus.

“European markets continue their bounce this morning but will likely be caught between diverging macro releases this week,” Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum, said. “At the end of the day, we think investors might get whipsawed several times this week based on macro data from both sides of the Atlantic.”

Among individual movers, Hannover Rueck SE shares rose as much as 6.3% after the reinsurer’s earnings beat expectations, while BT Group Plc shares jumped 7.6% after Bharti Global Ltd agreed to buy a stake of about 25% from Altice UK in the UK telecom company.

