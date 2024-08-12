Half of Greece on Maximum Fire Alert as Swaths of Europe Bake

Trees burn during the East Attica wildfire near Stamata, northeast of Athens on Aug. 11. Photographer: Nick Paleologos/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Much of Europe faces a searing start to the week, with Spain topping 40C (104F), half of Greece on red fire alert and England set for its hottest day of the year.

Swaths of the continent have faced scorching temperatures this summer as climate change intensifies heat waves across the region, putting crops and power grids at risk. The prolonged high temperatures have extended the areas at risk of wildfires, with Greece suffering its worst fire season in two decades.

A huge blaze is currently burning east of Athens, causing widespread evacuations. Police said they rescued more than 250 people trapped in the affected areas since Sunday afternoon, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cut short a vacation to return to the capital.

“We will have a very difficult week,” Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias said, warning that strong winds, high temperatures and a lengthy drought are fueling the fires. The mercury may climb to 42C in the coming days, with dangerous conditions persisting until at least Aug. 15.

Further west, areas of northern Spain hit 43C Sunday, according to weather agency AEMET. Northern France may approach 40C Monday, while London is forecast to reach 34C.

In France, Electricite de France SA’s vast fleet of nuclear reactors has been affected by the hot weather, with output at several plants curtailed due to restrictions on releasing cooling-water into warm rivers. The grid operator said Sunday that production curbs are likely to affect the Tricastin facility from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19.

