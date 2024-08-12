Japanese Stocks Advance as Weaker Yen Supports Exporters

Visitors in front of an electric stock board at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Japanese stocks rallied after their plunge into a bear market during the previous days trading brought them down to key technical levels. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks opened higher in Japan after a long weekend as a weaker yen provides support for exporters such as automakers and tech firms.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average gained 2.1% to 35,774.38 as of 9:06 a.m. in Tokyo, while the broader Topix advanced 1.8%. Technology firms including Tokyo Electron Ltd. rose after after Nvidia Corp. boosted the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index.

Japan’s equity markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday. The yen was little changed at 147.10 per dollar after weakening 0.4% on Monday.

“Today’s Japanese stocks are likely to be calm for the first time in a while,” said Ryuta Otsuka, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co. “Stability in the yen will also help stabilize Japanese stocks.”

Wall Street provided little direction overnight as the S&P 500 remained broadly flat ahead of US inflation data that may provide signals about the health of the world’s largest economy. Investors are likely to be on edge after oil hit $80 amid concerns an Iranian attack against Israel is increasingly likely.

Both the Nikkei 225 and the Topix have fallen about 9% since the end of July, when the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate and unveiled plans to reduce its bond purchases. The benchmarks are now down about 14% from their records reached last month, after sliding into a bear market on Aug. 5 when losses exceeded 20%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.