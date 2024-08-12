JetBlue starts US$2.75B debt sale backed by loyalty program

A JetBlue Airbus A320 aircraft at Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. JetBlue Airways Corp. is expected to release earnings figures on April 23. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. has kicked off a US$2.75 billion bond-and-loan sale backed by its loyalty program as the carrier seeks to raise reserves and fund general corporate purposes.

The company is looking to sell $1.5 billion of seven-year bonds callable in three years and a $1.25 billion five-year term loan, JetBlue said in a Monday statement. There are investor calls for both deals scheduled for 11 a.m. New York time, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

JetBlue separately said Monday it plans to sell at least $400 million of five-year convertible notes to repurchase some of its convertibles due in 2026.

Bloomberg reported last week that JetBlue was working with Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on the $2.75 billion deal. The firms are respectively leading the loan and bond deals, the people said. The notes could yield 9.5% to 10%, Bloomberg subsequently reported.

The Long Island City, New York-based airline has about $11 billion of unencumbered assets that could be used for new financing, Chief Financial Officer Ursula Hurley said during a July earnings call. JetBlue’s loyalty program represents about half of that, she added.

Using a loyalty program as collateral is a popular tactic for air carriers. Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. were among borrowers that pledged their loyalty programs as collateral when the Covid-19 pandemic clamped down on travel.

JetBlue shares fell 6 per cent in premarket trading Monday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.