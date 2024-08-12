Los Angeles Area Struck by 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake

The snow-covered San Gabriel mountain range past the downtown Los Angeles skyline after a winter storm in Los Angeles, California, US, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. A sprawling winter storm last week put a substantial dent in California's historic water shortage with less than half of its land now in drought for the first time since 2020. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Los Angeles area was struck by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake at 12:20 p.m. local time Monday.

The quake was centered near Highland Park, a neighborhood east of downtown Los Angeles, according to a government website. The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a Facebook post there are no initial reported injuries or damage.

The quake was revised to a 4.4, from a 4.6, said California Institute of Technology seismologist Allen Husker, who briefed reporters following the event.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said it’s difficult to tell which fault was associated with the quake.

“This is a very small earthquake to be talking about any sort of damage,” Jones said during the briefing, though the area is vulnerable because of its population density and older buildings.

(Updates with LAFD notice and comments from a media briefing with seismologists.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.