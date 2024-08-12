Sasol to Report Full-Year Loss on $3 Billion of Impairments

Workers cycle along a road near the Sasol Ltd plant in Sasolburg, South Africa, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. The air in the South African industrial region known as the Vall Triangle is so contaminated that a town regularly registers the highest levels of harmful particulate emissions on the planet. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Sasol Ltd. said it would report a loss for the full year after the fuels company booked 55.1 billion-rand ($3 billion) of impairments after tax.

The basic loss per share for the year to June 30 will be in a range of 68.82 rand to 71.48 rand compared with profit of 14 rand a year earlier, the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement Monday.

Sasol wrote down the value of its Chemicals America ethane value-chain cash-generating unit by 45.5 billion rand net of tax primarily due to external conditions “including prolonged softer market pricing and outlook.”

The impairment on its polyethylene, chlor-alkali and polyvinyl chloride and wax value chain in the Africa chemicals business was 3.9 billion rand net of tax, while the Secunda liquid-fuels refinery in South Africa took a 5.7 billion-rand writedown.

