Sweden Leans Toward Czech-Style Funding for New Nuclear Reactors

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden is considering financing options similar to those used for a new nuclear reactor in the Czech Republic to help pay for a new fleet of nuclear reactors in the coming decades.

A government study released Monday in Stockholm highlighted several features of its preferred model in order provide certainty on the price a developer will get for its output. Funding instruments include state-backed loans and a so-called contract-for-difference or CfD.

The Nordic nation is in dire need of new power capacity as demand is projected to double with the greater electrification of the economy. The country currently has six reactors, providing about a third of its power, with hydro and wind turbines accounting for most of the remainder.

Financing is one of the biggest hurdles for nuclear energy, with reactors costing multiple billions of dollars and taking years to build — often compounding the price. The model presented on Monday is focused on financing a program of up to 6,000 megawatts, or four large-scale reactors, according to the report.

One feature highlighted is the CfD model, used for both Electricite de France SA’s Hinkley Point C in the UK and Dukovany plant in the Czech Republic. Hinkley point has a total cost estimate of about £47.9 billion ($61.2 billion) in today’s prices.

Under this scenario, developers and the government agree a fixed price for electricity for a certain period of time, providing certainty of future revenue. If market prices fall too low, the generator receives a top-up from the state. On the flip side, the plant operator must pay back the difference if the market rate is higher.

Swedish state-owned Vattenfall AB and Finland’s Fortum Oyj are among the utilities studying new reactors. Companies likely to be involved in the construction are EDF, Westinghouse Electric Co. and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. The latter was recently chosen to build two multi-billion dollar units in the Czech Republic.

Sweden has had a love-hate relationship with atomic energy since the first commercial reactor began operations in 1972. Mounting grassroots opposition in subsequent years culminated in a 1980 referendum calling for the dismantling of all reactors — an effort that ultimately failed. The winning center-right coalition in the 2022 election made a nuclear renaissance a pillar of its election campaign.

The government’s road map calls for at least 2,500 megawatts to be operational by 2035, enough to power about 2.5 million European homes. Vattenfall has said that the earliest a new reactor could come online is in the first half of the 2030s.

The utility has purchased land adjacent to its Ringhals plant on the nation’s west coast as one area of focus. The government is seeking to pave the way for new units, through legislation and more than 10 studies similar to the one on financing.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.