Athens Braces for Wildfire Flare-Ups as High Winds Set to Return

(Bloomberg) -- Greek firefighters are bracing for an increase in wind speeds this afternoon, after partly containing a huge wildfire on the outskirts of Athens.

“Conditions won’t be easy later in the day as the temperature rises and with wind speeds forecast to pick up again,” a fire department official said on Tuesday.

The biggest blaze of the summer started northeast of the capital Sunday, fueled by strong winds, high temperatures and a lengthy drought. Climate change is turbo-charging the threat posed by wildfires, with Greece suffering its worst season in two decades.

As wind speeds dropped, isolated fires have replaced the 12-mile front that ravaged villages and northeast suburbs of Athens on Monday. In the first fatality of the summer, a woman was found dead in a burnt-out building in Vrilissia. More than 100 people were killed by Greek wildfires in 2018.

The risk levels for Athens and the surrounding Attica region have been lowered one notch from extreme, but conditions will remain “dangerous” for the coming days, according to the fire services.

Satellite images show that about 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) of Attica have been burnt, according to Greece’s national observatory.

Power grid operator IPTO, also known by Greek initials as Admie, said the fires have damaged a “significant” number of ultra-high voltage transmission cables.

On Tuesday, fire broke out in low vegetation in Kalivia, 47 kilometers (29 miles) southeast of Athens. An evacuation order was also given for the Erithros area of the coastal resort of Nea Makri, east of Athens.

Temperatures are forecast to climb as high as 42C (108F) on the Greek mainland by Thursday.

