Copper Pauses Recovery as Investors Focus on China Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Copper halted its recent recovery as traders focus on the outlook in China.

Futures declined as much as 1.3% on the London Metal Exchange after advancing in the previous three sessions. The metal is trading near the lowest level in five months due to concerns about global demand.

“The outlook in China remains challenging,” including a prolonged crisis in the nation’s property market, said Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at ING Bank NV in London. In addition, “the manufacturing sector looks weak globally, indicating sluggish demand recovery for copper and other industrial metals.”

China is the world’s largest metals market and typically a significant net copper importer. However, weak local conditions have driven record exports in recent months, with new data from the LME this week confirming that Chinese-origin copper accounted for the bulk of inflows onto the exchange in July.

There had been green shoots of demand recently, with indications that rising stocks in LME warehouses are starting to peak. In addition, the so-called Yangshan premium, a measure of China’s copper demand, has climbed in recent months.

That recovery paused Tuesday, as broader markets focus on geopolitical risk in the Middle East and investors await US consumer data for guidance on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Three-month copper futures fell 0.7% to $8,963.50 a ton by 11:34 a.m. in London. All other base metals declined, with zinc dropping by 1.6%.

