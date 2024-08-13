European Stocks Rise as Investors Await Key US Inflation Data

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose on Tuesday, following gains in Asia with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of key US inflation data.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.3% as of 8:19 a.m. in London, led by gains in financial services and industrials, while resources and travel stocks were the biggest laggards. Traders will be watching the latest reading for Germany and euro area’s ZEW expectations, as well as the US producer price index due later today.

European stocks recovered nearly half of their August losses last week, with the technical indicators now pointing to some recovery ahead as the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 held above key support levels. Yet, volatility could return and US consumer inflation due Wednesday and US initial jobless claims on Thursday will be scanned for further clues as to how the economy is holding up. The European gauge is still down about 3% this month because of worries that the slowing US economy could tip into recession.

“As the market anticipates tomorrow’s inflation data, there is a strong likelihood that this information will be interpreted as a key signal of economic growth,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Lombard Odier Asset Management. “Consequently, a lower-than-expected inflation figure could weigh on equity valuations and bond spreads, when a higher than expected number could help dismiss recession fears.”

In Asia, Japanese stocks led markets higher, reopening after a holiday, helping the MSCI Asia Pacific index to recoup last week’s losses. Separately, WTI crude oil hovered around the $80 mark after jumping on Monday amid tensions in the Middle East.

Among individual movers, HelloFresh SE jumped 23% after second quarter earnings beat the average analyst estimate. Swiss health diagnostics Tecan is down as much as 18%, as it posted lower profit and revenue for the first half.

For more on equity markets:

Buying Luxury Stocks Has Become a Contrarian Trade: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Comarch, Nobian, Santhera, Oscar Properties

Autumn IPO Plans On Track to Defy Volatility Spike: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Unchanged; BuzzFeed, Rumble Gain

Bharti Calling: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.