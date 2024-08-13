Oil Rises After Industry Report Points to US Stockpile Drawdown

A Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) oil pumpjack on Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. A decision by the US on Oct. 18 to ease sanctions in exchange for greater political freedom in Venezuela, has opened the doors for dealmaking and increased production that will enable the Latin American country's crude to reach global markets. Photographer: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose — after falling more than 2% on Tuesday — as an industry report pointed to a sizable drop in US crude stockpiles, with tensions in the Middle East still simmering in the background.

West Texas Intermediate climbed toward $79 a barrel, while Brent closed near $81. The American Petroleum Institute reported inventories shrank by 5.2 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be the seventh straight weekly drop, if confirmed by official figures due Wednesday.

The selloff on Tuesday came as the International Energy Agency flagged a global surplus in the fourth quarter if the OPEC+ alliance went ahead with plans to start restoring production. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has also just trimmed its forecasts for worldwide demand for this year and next.

There are still risks that an Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel could lead to a spike in oil prices. The US believes an attack has grown more likely and could come as soon as this week.

