Ontario Teachers’ Fund Posts 4.2% Return, Names Ex-Brookfield Executive CFO

(Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan delivered a 4.2% return in the first half of the year as it boosted exposure to stocks and commodities and trimmed back on credit.

The fund’s gains equaled C$10.8 billion ($7.9 billion) in net investment income, bringing it to C$255.8 billion of assets.

“Our results for the first half of 2024 reflect an ability to generate positive returns in a range of market conditions across our investment teams,” Chief Executive Officer Jo Taylor said in a statement Tuesday. The fund doesn’t disclose returns by category in its midyear results.

Credit became 14% of the portfolio on a gross basis as of June 30, down from 16% at the end of 2023.

The Toronto-based firm manages about 80% of its portfolio internally.

Ontario Teachers’ made several new appointments, including naming Mabel Wong chief financial officer, announced Tuesday. Wong had been the acting CFO since the departure of Tim Deacon in April. Prior to joining the pension fund in 2023, she spent about 15 years at Brookfield Asset Management.

The fund also tapped Bernard Grzinic as executive managing director for capital markets, where he’ll be in charge of active risk-taking in credit. Chief Operating Officer Tracy Abel plans to retire at the end of the year.

