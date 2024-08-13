Russian Strikes Cut Power Supply in Ukrainian Region Near Kursk

(Bloomberg) -- Russian missile strikes overnight interrupted electricity and gas supply to some municipal districts in the city of Sumy in the north of Ukraine near Russia’s Kursk region, where fighting has been taking place following a surprise cross-border incursion by Ukraine.

Power grid and local gas pipeline were damaged in the attack, Sumy regional military administration said on Telegram. Russia fired two Iskander missiles and 38 Shahed drones at Ukraine overnight, out of which 30 drones were intercepted, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly confirmed on Monday for the first time that his forces had seized a swathe of Russian territory in Kursk, saying the operation was being conducted to protect his country’s border areas.

