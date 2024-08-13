UK Unemployment Dips Unexpectedly In Sign of Economic Strength

(Bloomberg) -- UK unemployment unexpectedly fell after companies stepped up hiring, a sign of underlying strength in the UK economy that complicates the Bank of England’s shift toward lower interest rates.

The jobless rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 4.2% in the three months to June, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. Economists had expected a small increase. Employment surged by 97,000, much stronger than the 3,000 increase that forecasters had expected.

The pound jumped 0.3% to trade above $1.28 on Tuesday, making the UK the best performing currency in the Group of 10 nations. It contrasts with the situation in the US, where weak jobs data rattled markets in recent weeks. Data due later this week is likely to show robust economic growth in the UK and the first increase in inflation this year.

“Investors may raise questions about a weak US labor market and anemic euro area GDP growth, but the UK seemingly faces neither problem,” said Andrzej Szczepaniak, a senior economist at Nomura. “Still strong labor market data in the UK as well as still strong activity data support our house view of divergence between the Fed and BOE.”

While economists noted questions about the reliability of the ONS’s Labour Force Survey, which underpins the unemployment data, investors interpreted the figures as a potentially inflationary sign of strength in the economy. The headline unemployment rate is below the BOE’s forecast for 4.4% in the second quarter.

Employment rose across the board, with only 16 to 17-year olds registering a material decline over the quarter. The number of employees on company payrolls rose more than 24,000 in July, more than double the increase economists had forecast, according to real-time data derived from administrative data.

Separate data showed regular wage growth cooled to 5.4%, down from 5.8% in the previous period. It was the weakest year-on-year pay increase since the summer of 2022. BOE officials had been focused on the wage figures for signs of inflation but also are looking at the ability of the broader jobs market to drive up pay and prices.

The data this week that will set the tone for the BOE in the leadup to its next policy decision on Sept. 19. Investors are betting on the next cut arriving in November but BOE officials have said they’ll move carefully while they assess the strength of domestic price pressures in the economy.

“The concern for the BOE will be the signal the data is sending about the underlying strength of the labor market,” said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital. “With tomorrow’s CPI data also expected to show inflationary pressures starting to creep upwards again, once everything has been digested the market conclusion may well be that a further rate cut being seen this year is not a done deal yet.”

The current betting is for no change next month. Inflation figures due out on Wednesday are likely to show the first increase in price pressures this year, and a much stronger reading could undermine the case for a further loosening from the BOE.

Some officials have signaled their lingering concerns over strong wage growth. Catherine Mann — who was among four hawkish rate-setters to oppose a change earlier this month — warned on Monday that an “upward ratchet” in wages and prices will “take a long time to erode away.”

BOE officials have also been wary over interpreting the jobs data after the ONS temporarily suspended its Labour Force Survey last year. It is in the process of overhauling the survey but the introduction of new “transformed” figures has been delayed until next year.

The central bank expects unemployment to hit 4.8% in the coming years, remaining below the peaks seen in the pandemic and financial crisis.

--With assistance from Greg Ritchie and Eleanor Thornber.

