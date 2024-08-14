Blackstone Is Said to Near Deal to Buy Chartis From Audax

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is in advanced talks to buy health-care consulting firm Chartis Group from private equity firm Audax Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chartis could be valued in the transaction at about $1.4 billion, including debt, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. An agreement could be announced as soon as Wednesday, though the timing could change, they said.

Representatives for Blackstone and Audax declined to comment.

An acquisition would add to Blackstone’s portfolio of more than 230 companies.

Chartis, founded in 2001, advises health-care organizations such as academic medical centers, hospitals and provider networks. Boston-based Audax, which specializes in middle-market deals, first invested invested in Chartis in 2019.

Since the Audax investment, Chartis has acquired smaller consulting firms including the Greeley Co. and Jarrard, Phillips Cate & Hancock.

--With assistance from Valida Pau.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.