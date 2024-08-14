Euro Nears Year’s High on Bet Fed Will Cut Rates Faster Than ECB

(Bloomberg) -- The euro inched toward its highest level against the dollar this year, amid anticipation the Federal Reserve will cut interest-rates by more than the European Central Bank in the coming months.

The single currency rose 0.3% to $1.1023, the strongest level since Jan. 2, as markets awaited US inflation data for further evidence the Fed will likely begin easing policy next month.

Money markets are currently pricing over 100 basis points of cuts in the US by December, compared to 70 basis points in the euro area. While the ECB has already lowered rates by a quarter point in June, traders see a risk of the Fed ultimately being more aggressive on easing, possibly delivering a half-point reduction in September.

This is “the start of a longer-lasting upward trend” for the euro, said Franceso Pesole, a FX strategist at ING. “We target a move to $1.12 in the near term on the back of a tighter rate spread and stabilizing risk sentiment.”

The euro has gained around 2% against the greenback since the start of August, after a weaker than anticipated July US jobs report saw traders ramp up bets on Fed rate cuts. It’s now 0.3% away from this year’s high at $1.1054.

